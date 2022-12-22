Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 13, 2022     94 NOT PROVIDED CAWLEY, COURTNEY A & CAWLEY, JOSHUA M Property Address: 1100 PITTSFORD  CTR RD, HONEOYE FALLS , NY 14472, MENDON NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST CO Amount: $139,900.00 CUNNING, INELL Property Address: 8 WELLER DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,900.00 DORAN, WILLIAM J Property Address: 512 ...

