Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Special to The Daily Record KEVIN M. HOGAN and SEAN C. MCPHEE December 22, 2022 0

This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission. Venue In Bausch & Lomb, Inc. v. Zea Vision LLC, 20-cv-06452-FPG (Aug. 31, 2022) — an action for alleged patent infringement — defendant moved to dismiss for improper venue or, in the alternative, to ...

