Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end

By: The Associated Press December 23, 2022 0

The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo