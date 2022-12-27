Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Drug conviction reversed over question of search warrant legality

By: Bennett Loudon December 27, 2022 0

In a split decision, a New York appeals court has reversed a drug conviction and sent the case back to a lower court for a hearing on the legality of a search warrant.

