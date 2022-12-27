Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Military police to enforce driving ban in snowy Buffalo

Military police to enforce driving ban in snowy Buffalo

By: The Associated Press December 27, 2022 0

State and military police are being sent to keep people from driving in snow-choked Buffalo, officials said Tuesday as the region kept counting fatalities and strove to recover from its deadliest storm in at least two generations. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said police would be positioned at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections to enforce ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo