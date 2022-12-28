Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Pro se request: People v. Couser

By: Bennett Loudon December 28, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pro se request Acquiesced to use appointed counsel People v. Couser KA 19-00086 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He argues that the court erred in failing to address his request to proceed pro se. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...

