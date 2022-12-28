Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department suppresses evidence

By: Bennett Loudon December 28, 2022 0

A state appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that suppressed a gun the prosecutor hoped to use as evidence against a man arrested on a weapon charge.

