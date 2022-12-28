Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

By: The Associated Press REBECCA SANTANA and ELLIOT SPAGAT December 28, 2022 0

The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire under a judge's order on Dec. 21. The case will ...

