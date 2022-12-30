Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Legislature wage increase: Delgado, et al. v. State of New York, et al.

Court of Appeals – Legislature wage increase: Delgado, et al. v. State of New York, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Legislature wage increase Separation of powers – Supersession Delgado, et al. v. State of New York, et al. No. 83 Judge Cannataro Background: The plaintiffs challenge the constitutionally of part HHH of chapter 59 of the Laws of 2018 which enabled the Legislature tasked the Committee on Legislative and Executive Compensation with determining, after consideration ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo