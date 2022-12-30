Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Garcia v. Town of Tonawanda

Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Garcia v. Town of Tonawanda

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Municipal liability Prior written notice – Records search Garcia v. Town of Tonawanda CA 21-00911 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a personal injury action against the defendants after his bicycle hit a signpost that had fallen and obstructed the sidewalk on which he was riding. The ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo