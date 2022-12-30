Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Fourth Department reverses drunk driving conviction

Fourth Department reverses drunk driving conviction

Traffic stop was unlawful

By: Bennett Loudon December 30, 2022 0

A state appeals court has overturned a drunk driving conviction because police did not have probable cause for the traffic stop. Defendant Joshua L. Reedy pleaded guilty before Steuben County Court Judge Patrick F. McAllister in June 2021 to aggravated driving while intoxicated. In a decision released Dec. 23, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth ...

