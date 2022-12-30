Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Gun conviction reversed

Gun conviction reversed

Defendant's car was illegally seized

By: Bennett Loudon December 30, 2022 0

The Fourth Department has overturned a gun conviction because the initial contact police had with the defendant was illegal.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo