Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws

New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws

By: Ben Jacobs December 30, 2022 0

State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Hundreds became law. Even with proponents of Trump's election lies roundly defeated during this year's midterms, advocates on both sides of the voting debate are bracing for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo