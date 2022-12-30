Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Pro Bono Spotlight: Partnership is our strength

Pro Bono Spotlight: Partnership is our strength

By: Special to The Daily Record LOUISE SPINELLI December 30, 2022 0

This was the theme for the 2022 NYSBA Partnership Conference that was held in person for the first time since the pandemic. In two days, more than 400 attorneys benefited from guidance regarding 21 programs covering critical areas of law affecting low-income and vulnerable populations. “Partnership is our strength” certainly epitomizes the Telesca Center for Justice ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo