Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Pro se litigants: Publicola v. Lomenzo

Second Circuit – Pro se litigants: Publicola v. Lomenzo

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Pro se litigants Use of a pseudonym – Signed appellate papers Publicola v. Lomenzo 22-795 Judges Sack, Sullivan, and Lee Background: The plaintiff appealed from the denial of his motion to proceed under a pseudonym and for dismissing his civil rights claims against public officials for actions they took in response to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo