Home / News / Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct

Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct

By: The Associated Press December 30, 2022 0

A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn't commit. The Supreme Court is being asked, again, to put an end ...

