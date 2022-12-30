Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Daily Record’s Power 50 Law 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2022 0

We are pleased to present our final Power List for 2022: our Power 50 Law list.

Ben Jacobs

Ben Jacobs

The list contains a number of lawyers who are running a law firm or the Rochester office of a law firm, but it also includes judges, civil legal services leaders, and more.

The people on this list help make sure the legal needs of Rochester’s companies and residents are met, and they have helped limit the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. They are working to push the Rochester legal community forward during a time of uncertainty and change, and we are excited to see what they are able to accomplish going forward.

As with our previous lists, the Power 50 Law list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions.

I welcome any feedback you have at [email protected]. If you would like to make a suggestion for a future Power List, you can do so at https://rbj.net/power-list-recommendation-form/.

Ben Jacobs
Associate Publisher and Editor

Bob Barker
BarkerGilmore LLC

T. Andrew Brown
Brown Hutchinson, LLP

Robert C. Brucato
Counsel Press Inc.

Kristen Cavatassi
Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC

Julie Cianca
Monroe County

Jill Cicero
Cicero Law Firm

Steven E. Cole
Adams Leclair LLP

Greg Connors
Connors & Ferris, LLP

Mark A. Costello
Boylan Code LLP

Louis B. Cristo
Trevett Cristo P.C.

Joe Damelio
Private practice

Sandra Doorley
Monroe County

Tina Monshipour Foster
JustCause

Alana M. Fuierer
Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C.

Mark Funk
Monroe County

John Gilmore
BarkerGilmore LLC

Heidi Schult Gregory
Harris Beach, PLLC

Edward Hourihan
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Chris Jagel
Harris Beach, PLLC

Bradley Kammholz
Kammholz Rossi PLLC

Thomas Knab
Underberg & Kessler LP

John Larimer
Larimer Law

Mary Loewenguth
US District Court, Western District

Jared Lusk
Nixon Peabody LLP

Langston D. McFadden
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Kevin Mulvehill
Phillips Lytle LLP

Mitchell Nusbaum
Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Carla Palumbo
Legal Aid Society

Jacqueline Phipps Polito
Littler Mendelson

Peter J. Pullano
Tully Rinckey PLLC

Maria Jose Cubillos Reed
Cubillos Reed Law, PLLC

Michael J. Ringrose
Gallo & Iacovangelo

Peter T. Rodgers
Lacy Katzen

Heather C.M. Rogers
Davidson Fink

Hon. Stacy M. Romeo
Supervising Judge, 7th Judicial District, Family Court, Monroe County

Trini E. Ross
U.S. Department of Justice

Kevin Ryan
MCBA

Jennifer Schwartzott
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Stephen G. Schwarz
Faraci Lange, LLP

John Speranza
John Speranza Law

Hon. William K. Taylor
Administrative Judge, 7th Judicial District

Donald M. Thompson
Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP

Tom Walsh
Barclay Damon LLP

Eric Ward
Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Peter J. Weishaar
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Ronald E. Weiss
Hamberger & Weiss LLP

Sarah Wesley
Wesley Clark & Peshkin LLP

Josie Sheppard Wilson
McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP

Craig Wittlin
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Hon. Elizabeth A. Wolford
Chief United States District Judge

