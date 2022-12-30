The Daily Record’s Power 50 Law 2022

We are pleased to present our final Power List for 2022: our Power 50 Law list.

The list contains a number of lawyers who are running a law firm or the Rochester office of a law firm, but it also includes judges, civil legal services leaders, and more.

The people on this list help make sure the legal needs of Rochester’s companies and residents are met, and they have helped limit the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. They are working to push the Rochester legal community forward during a time of uncertainty and change, and we are excited to see what they are able to accomplish going forward.

As with our previous lists, the Power 50 Law list is presented in alphabetical order. And again, rather than tell you about all of these power players’ accomplishments and accolades, we decided to give them a chance to tell you more about themselves through their answers to a few different questions.

I welcome any feedback you have at [email protected].

Ben Jacobs

Associate Publisher and Editor

Power 50 Law 2022

Bob Barker

BarkerGilmore LLC

T. Andrew Brown

Brown Hutchinson, LLP

Robert C. Brucato

Counsel Press Inc.

Kristen Cavatassi

Morgenstern DeVoesick PLLC

Julie Cianca

Monroe County

Jill Cicero

Cicero Law Firm

Steven E. Cole

Adams Leclair LLP

Greg Connors

Connors & Ferris, LLP

Mark A. Costello

Boylan Code LLP

Louis B. Cristo

Trevett Cristo P.C.

Joe Damelio

Private practice

Sandra Doorley

Monroe County

Tina Monshipour Foster

JustCause

Alana M. Fuierer

Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti P.C.

Mark Funk

Monroe County

John Gilmore

BarkerGilmore LLC

Heidi Schult Gregory

Harris Beach, PLLC

Edward Hourihan

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Chris Jagel

Harris Beach, PLLC

Bradley Kammholz

Kammholz Rossi PLLC

Thomas Knab

Underberg & Kessler LP

John Larimer

Larimer Law

Mary Loewenguth

US District Court, Western District

Jared Lusk

Nixon Peabody LLP

Langston D. McFadden

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Kevin Mulvehill

Phillips Lytle LLP

Mitchell Nusbaum

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Carla Palumbo

Legal Aid Society

Jacqueline Phipps Polito

Littler Mendelson

Peter J. Pullano

Tully Rinckey PLLC

Maria Jose Cubillos Reed

Cubillos Reed Law, PLLC

Michael J. Ringrose

Gallo & Iacovangelo

Peter T. Rodgers

Lacy Katzen

Heather C.M. Rogers

Davidson Fink

Hon. Stacy M. Romeo

Supervising Judge, 7th Judicial District, Family Court, Monroe County

Trini E. Ross

U.S. Department of Justice

Kevin Ryan

MCBA

Jennifer Schwartzott

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Stephen G. Schwarz

Faraci Lange, LLP

John Speranza

John Speranza Law

Hon. William K. Taylor

Administrative Judge, 7th Judicial District

Donald M. Thompson

Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP

Tom Walsh

Barclay Damon LLP

Eric Ward

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Peter J. Weishaar

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Ronald E. Weiss

Hamberger & Weiss LLP

Sarah Wesley

Wesley Clark & Peshkin LLP

Josie Sheppard Wilson

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP

Craig Wittlin

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Hon. Elizabeth A. Wolford

Chief United States District Judge

