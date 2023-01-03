Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Speedy trial: People v. Johnson

Court of Appeals – Speedy trial: People v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Speedy trial Pre-indictment delay – Multiple counts People v. Johnson No. 74 Judge Wilson Background: At issue is whether the Appellate Division misinterpreted People v. Taranovich, 37 N.Y.2d 442 (1975) when considering whether pretrial delays rise to the level of a constitutional deprivation of the right to a speedy trial. Specifically, at issue is pre-indictment ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo