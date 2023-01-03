Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Assumption of the risk: Grace v. Cayuga Youth Athletic Assoc. Inc.

Fourth Department – Assumption of the risk: Grace v. Cayuga Youth Athletic Assoc. Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assumption of the risk Sporting event – Known and foreseeable danger Grace v. Cayuga Youth Athletic Assoc. Inc. CA 21-01752 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages sustained when he was hit with a baseball bat at a youth baseball game. He was struck ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo