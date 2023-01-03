Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gun and drug charges dropped

Gun and drug charges dropped

Police search was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon January 3, 2023 0

A state appeals court has reversed gun and drug convictions because they were based on evidence obtained in an illegal search and seizure.

