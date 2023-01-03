Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Monroe County DA’s weekly update

Monroe County DA’s weekly update

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2023 0

Monroe County District Attorney weekly update New York state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi sentenced Raymond Dukes, 50, to 20 years to life in prison. Dukes was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for the murder of Tim Lewis. Co-defendant William Crenshaw, 50, was sentenced by Renzi to 15 years to life. He was convicted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo