Second Circuit – Securities Exchange Act: Menora Mivtachim Ins. Ltd. V. Frutarom Indus. Ltd.

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Securities Exchange Act Standing – Purchaser-seller rule Menora Mivtachim Ins. Ltd. V. Frutarom Indus. Ltd. 21-1076 Judges Park, Nardini, and Perez Background: A U.S.-based seller of flavoring and fragrance products, acquired the defendant, in Israeli firm. Leading up to the merger, the defendant made material misstatements about its compliance with anti-bribery laws ...

