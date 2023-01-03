Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US News to change ranking system after law schools’ boycott

By: The Associated Press ANNIE MA January 3, 2023 0

U.S. News & World Report will change how its rankings of law schools are calculated in response to a boycott by a number of top programs. The magazine's changes in methodology, announced Monday in a letter to law school deans, include an increased weight on outcomes for students such as bar exam passage and employment, and ...

