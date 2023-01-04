Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators

By: The Associated Press January 4, 2023 0

New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase on Wednesday over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform's systems for spotting potential criminal activity. According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase's anti-money-laundering program and its system for monitoring transactions for suspicious activity were inadequate for a company of Coinbase's ...

