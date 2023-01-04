Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Commentary: Case examines balance between trademark protection, First Amendment rights

Commentary: Case examines balance between trademark protection, First Amendment rights

By: Special to The Daily Record Wade Eaton January 4, 2023 0

The Supreme Court recently agreed to review a somewhat novel case involving potential trademark infringement and the First Amendment. VIP Products, LLC v. Jack Daniels Properties, Inc., No. 22-148. VIP Products manufactured and sold a series of rubber dog toys called "Silly Squeakers," made to resemble liquor bottles. Among them was Bad Spaniels, which looks like ...

