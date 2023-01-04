Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Labor Law: Green v. Evergreen Family Limited Partnership

January 4, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Routine maintenance or repair – Proximate Cause Green v. Evergreen Family Limited Partnership CA 21-01817 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries he sustained when he fell from an A-frame ladder while working on a 10-foot-high car wash overhead ...

