Monroe County, NY judgments recorded December 2, 5-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2023 0

  All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded December 02, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MEYER, DANIEL 4475 BUFFALO ROAD, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $21,000.00 MILLER, KERRON 29 HOLLYWOOD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $3,036.38 TORRES, ELIZABETH 66 WISNER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: CREDIT ...

