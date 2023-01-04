Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded December 06 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 06, 2022 LIEN RELEASE EATMON, JB Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES GREENWOOD, ALINE Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES HEALY-HEIDT, NANCY Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES McDowell, Joselyn Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES MILLER, RONNEL Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES NAPIER, NISHEAN Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL ...

