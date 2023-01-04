Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – First Amendment: Radwan v. Manuel

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Radwan v. Manuel

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Title IX – Termination of athletic scholarship Radwan v. Manuel 20-2194-cv Judges Carney, Bianco, and Komitee Background: The plaintiff, a soccer player at a university, received a one-year athletic scholarship. However, she raised her middle finger to a television camera during her team’s post-game celebration after winning a tournament championship. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo