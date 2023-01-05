Court of Appeals – Special duty doctrine: Maldovan v. County of Erie, et al.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Special duty doctrine Justifiable reliance Maldovan v. County of Erie, et al. No. 90 Judge Troutman Background: The public administrator of the decedent estate commenced the underlying actions against the defendants alleging that the caseworkers from both Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services, as well as sheriff’s deputies were negligent in the performance of ...

