Home / News / Harter Secrets & Emery adds partners

Harter Secrets & Emery adds partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2023 0

The law firm of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has announced the election of four new partners: C. Christopher Murillo, Sarah A. Pellerin, Glenn R. Schieck, and Edward M. Stone. Murillo is a member of the firm’s securities and capital markets group. He advises companies on capital markets while ensuring federal and state securities law compliance. ...

