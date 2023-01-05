Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justice Jackson working on a memoir, titled 'Lovely One'

By: The Associated Press January 5, 2023 0

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is working on a memoir. Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the court, is calling the book "Lovely One." "Mine has been an unlikely journey," Jackson said in a statement released Thursday by Random House. "But the path was paved by courageous women and men in whose footsteps I placed ...

