Home / News / Murder conviction affirmed

Murder conviction affirmed

Grand jury proceeding was recorded

By: Bennett Loudon January 5, 2023 0

A state appeals court has affirmed a murder conviction, rejecting an argument that the prosecution failed to abide by discovery rules and that the grand jury proceeding was improperly recorded.

