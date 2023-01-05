Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius

NY sues over alleged fraud at failed crypto lender Celsius

By: The Associated Press January 5, 2023 0

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them "down a path of financial ruin," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state. In her lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan, James ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo