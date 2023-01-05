Second Circuit – ERISA: Haley v. TIAA

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
January 5, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Prohibited Transactions – Class certification Haley v. TIAA 21-805-cv Judges Newman, Walker, and Sullivan Background: The plaintiff alleged that a participant loan program that the defendant offered to her retirement plan is a prohibited transaction under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The defendant challenges the certification of a class of ...

