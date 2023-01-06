Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses

FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses

By: The Associated Press ALEXANDRA OLSON and MICHELLE CHAPMAN January 6, 2023 0

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their ...

