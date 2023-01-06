Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery | Edward Stone

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces the election of new partner, Edward Stone. A member of the Private Equity and Venture Capital group, Stone counsels private equity and venture capital funds, and portfolio companies in a broad range of corporate transactional matters and on the mechanisms available to them to fund their business ventures, manage corporate governance, ...

