Harter Secrest & Emery | Glenn Schieck

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces the election of new partner, Glenn Schieck. Schieck, a member of Harter Secrest & Emery’s Immigration practice, works with a wide variety of clients, including multinational corporations, small businesses, universities, professional sports teams, and health care institutions in seeking immigrant and nonimmigrant status for employees in diverse fields and specialties. ...

