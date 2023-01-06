Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery | Sarah Pellerin

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces the election of new partner, Sarah Pellerin Pellerin is a member of the Real Estate practice an advises owners, landlords, tenants, investors, buyers, sellers, borrowers, lenders, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). She also represents both landlords and tenants in various types of lease transactions for office, industrial, and retail space. ...

