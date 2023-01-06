Harter Secrest & Emery | C. Christopher Murillo

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces the election of new partner C. Christopher Murillo Murillo is a member of the firm’s Securities & Capital Markets group. He advises publicly traded and privately held companies on accessing and utilizing capital markets while ensuring federal and state securities law compliance. Murillo received a J.D. from New York University School ...

