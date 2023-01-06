Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County District Attorney’s weekly update

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2023 0

Monroe County District Attorney’s weekly update David Fallon Jr. is currently on trial for second-degree assault. Fallon is accused of assaulting a Rochester police officer. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan Hausner. On Monday, First ADA Perry Duckles and ADA Michelle Crowley will prosecute Seth Larson, who is accused of the murder and ...

