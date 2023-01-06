Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Plan to condemn property rejected

Town must pay legal fees

By: Bennett Loudon January 6, 2023 0

A state appeals court has reversed a decision that would have allowed the town of Victor to condemn the former Lord & Taylor department store property and transfer it to the owners of Eastview Mall.

