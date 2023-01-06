Texas real estate firm pays nearly $4 million for Verizon store property in Greece

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kevin Oklobzija January 6, 2023 0

A Texas real estate investment firm has paid just under $4 million for the property that is home to the Verizon company store on West Ridge Road in Greece. Rochester VZ LLC, a subsidiary of Plano-based Wolfe Investments, bought the 5,500-square-foot property for $3,875,000 from 1908 West Ridge Rd. LLC. Angelo Ingrassia is the manager of ...

