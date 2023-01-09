Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Justices turn away Israeli spyware maker in WhatsApp suit

By: The Associated Press January 9, 2023 0

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Israeli spyware maker's bid to derail a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. The justices left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group. WhatsApp claims that NSO targeted some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware. WhatsApp parent Facebook, now ...

