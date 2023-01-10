Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 30, 2022        51 NOT PROVIDED 748 MARINER CIRCLE LLC to STONY POINT LANDING LLC Property Address: 748 MARINER CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12764 Page: 0545 Tax Account: 063.13-1-83 Full Sale Price: $1.00 FAULKNER, DAWN M et ano to SHEPARD, KEVIN N et ano Property Address: 341 APPLEWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: ...

