Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 30, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded December 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 30, 2022     77 NOT PROVIDED B&B DEV LLC Property Address: 95 BEAUFORT, ROCHESTER NY Lender: THIELGES, JASON P Amount: $15,000.00 BOYLE, ERIC & MAZURETT-BOYLE, ROSA Property Address: 18 CHORLEY WOOD COURT, , NY 14506-9753, MENDON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $160,000.00 BRADLEY, GAGE Property Address: 111 NEWTON ROAD, , NY 14626, GREECE NY Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo