Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded December 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 12, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELCASTRO, UMBERTO Appoints: ADAMCZYK, RITA LEBEAU, RITA Appoints: LIFESPAN OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC MCAVOY, RAYMOND Appoints: AMAN, BRIAN MOVEMENT MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: SERVICEMAC LLC PREMIUM MORTGAGE CORP Appoints: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

