NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial candidate: Opinion 22-96

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial candidate Photographs with judges – Campaign social media page Opinion 22-96 Background: The inquiring court attorney is a declared candidate for election to full-time judicial office within the applicable window period. The court attorney recently attended a bar association function which honored the court attorney’s supervisor, a sitting judge. The ...

