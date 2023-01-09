Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rape conviction affirmed

Rape conviction affirmed

Case sent back to Fourth Department

By: Bennett Loudon January 9, 2023 0

A rape conviction sent back to the Appellate Division for reconsideration by the New York State Court of Appeals has been affirmed for a second time.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo