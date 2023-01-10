Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child custody: Manioci v. Schreiber

January 10, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Primary residential parent – Stability of living situation Manioci v. Schreiber CAF 21-01086 Appealed from Family Court, Wayne County Background: The respondent mother appealed from the grant of the petitioner father’s petition seeking to award primary residential custody of the parties’ child, with visitation to the mother. Ruling: The Appellate ...

